Kolkata, Apr 10 (PTI) Rajasthan United FC secured a thrilling 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir FC, while Churchill Brothers bounced back from behind to hand Kenkre FC their eighth loss of the season in the I-League here on Sunday.

Churchill Brothers climbed to fifth spot (17 points from 11 matches), while Rajasthan United (14 from 10) remained in the top half of the table.

Real Kashmir, on the other hand, remained at the eighth spot with 12 points from 10 matches, while Kenkre remained at the bottom with two points.

At Kalyani Stadium, Pedro Manzi scored an equaliser in the dying minutes as Rajasthan United held Real Kashmir for a frustrating draw after being 2-0 up till 75th minute.

Mason Lee Robertson (4th, 43rd) notched up a first-half brace to put his side ahead but they squandered it in the last 15 minutes.

Super-sub Alocious M pulled one back for his side in the 75th minute by flicking the ball into the back of the net through a header after receiving a perfect cross down the right from Ramos.

Rajasthan kept pushing for an equaliser and were finally awarded when Pedro Manzi levelled the contest in the 90th minute with an overhead kick.

Churchill win 2-1 vs Kenkre

` Kenkre FC missed the chance to pick up their first win of the season as Churchill Brothers came from behind to register a 2-1 win at the Naihati Stadium.

Horrendous defending from Churchill Brothers Momo Cisse gave Kenkre a lucky 49th minute lead.

Cisse got his feet on a cross from the right and struck the ball into his own net.

With a 1-0 lead, Kenkre felt happy to defend deep inside their own half and were unable to add to their lead.

Churchill, on the other hand, kept attacking and in the 75th minute, Komron Tursunov came to the side's rescue as he picked up a cross from Lamgoulen Hangshing and struck a half-volley straight into the back of the net to level the score.

In the space of six minutes, Kenneth Ikechuwku brought up the winning strike with a low shot from outside the box that went past Kenkre's defence into the right corner of the net.

