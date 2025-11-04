Fatorda (Goa) [India], November 4 (ANI): Rajasthan United edged past Mumbai City FC with a resilient 1-0 win in Group D of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Monday, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Robinson Blandon's strike late in the first half (43rd minute) meant that the race for the semi-final spot from Group D has become tighter. As it stands, Kerala Blasters are atop Group D with six points from their two matches and will progress to the last four, should they secure at least a draw in their last group stage game against Mumbai City FC.

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match? Here's the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Should Rajasthan defeat SC Delhi on November 6, the equation becomes complicated. The Desert Warriors need to beat the Red Brigade by a margin of at least four goals and hope that Mumbai City beat Kerala Blasters by exactly 1-0. Meanwhile, in the event of a Rajasthan win against SC Delhi, Mumbai need to defeat Kerala Blasters by two or more goals.

If Rajasthan do not win against SC Delhi, though, Mumbai City will need a win, while Blasters need a draw to make the last four.

Also Read | England Cricket Board Announces Men's Central Contract List for 2025-26.

The first half on Monday evening began with the Islanders on the front foot, pressing high and controlling possession with quick exchanges. Jon Toral and Akash Mishra linked up frequently to send forward Vikram Partap Singh surging down Mumbai City's left, only to be met with Rajasthan United's organised backline neutralising the danger through their offside traps.

Vikrant Sharma's men found their rhythm as the game wore on, especially in midfield. Rajasthan United began to gain control through Pedro Astray, disrupting Mumbai City's flow and transitioning into quick counterattacks.

The goal finally came in the 43rd minute. Rajasthan's quick passing between forward Naoba Meitei Pangambam and Astray opened space at the edge of the box. Blandon capitalised on the final pass and sent a long-range shot past the Mumbai City keeper and into the bottom corner. The goal was a confidence booster for the Desert Warriors and a visible source of irritation for Mumbai City FC, as Tiri got booked soon after.

As the second half began, Rajasthan United carried their momentum, dictating play in midfield through Amoh, Abdul Halik Hudu and Lalfelkima. They exchanged quick passes and kept Mumbai City from progressing past the central field.

In the 54th minute, the Desert Warriors came close to doubling their lead when Amoh surged down the left and delivered a fierce shot that whistled narrowly wide of the post. As the Islanders pressed forward, Rajasthan United's defence line held firm. Brandon Fernandes and Jorge Pereyra Diaz combined smartly, only for Abdul Samed Ango to throw his body in time for a crucial block.

The Desert Warriors maintained the tempo until the final whistle, sealing a gritty win and keeping their qualification hopes alive. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)