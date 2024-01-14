Ahmedabad, Jan 14 (PTI) Karnataka produced a solid bowling performance, led by medium-pacer Vasuki Koushik's three-wicket haul, to leave Gujarat at 171 for seven on day 3 of their Group C Ranji Trophy match here on Sunday.

Resuming at 328 for 5, Karnataka managed to add another 46 runs before being shot out for 374 to earn a 110-run lead.

Gujarat were allout for 264 in their first innings.

In their second essay, Gujarat began on a shaky note, losing four wickets for 52. Manan Hingrajia (56) and Kshitij Patel (26) then put on a 57-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Koushik eventually broke the partnership, getting rid of Kshitij, while Rohit Kumar (2/42) dismissed Hingrajia.

At the end of the day's play, Gujarat's score read 171 for seven, leading by 61 runs.

Umang Kumar (29) and Chintan Gaja (8) were at the crease at stumps.

In another Group C game at Porvorim, Kunal Mahajan's unbeaten 109 led Chandigarh's fightback against Goa on Sunday.

Resuming the day on 73 for one, Chandigarh lost Arpit Pannu (9) early but Arslan Khan (84) completed his fifty.

However, Chandigarh lost three more wickets to slip to 200 for five. Mahajan then tagged along with Raj Bawa (64 not out) adding an unbeaten partnership of 148 runs for the sixth wicket.

The duo managed to end the day for Chandigarh at 348 for five, still trailing by 270 runs.

For Goa, Mohit Redkar seized two wickets so far.

In Chandigarh, Railways' Himanshu Sangwan recorded a four-wicket haul to leave Punjab on the verge of a follow-on.

Railways added just two runs after resuming the day before being dismissed for 345 in their first innings.

But Punjab failed to get a good start to their innings, losing six wickets with just 56 runs.

They ended the day on 93 for six, trailing by 252 runs, with opener Abhishek Sharma (29) being its top-scorer so far.

Day three of the clash between Tripura and Tamil Nadu in Agartala was called off due to bad light.

Tamil Nadu is currently 122 for two, as the match began on Saturday after the opening day on Friday was also cancelled for the same reason.

Brief scores:

In Ahmedabad: Gujarat 264 & 171-7 in 68 overs (Manan Hingrajia 56; Vasuki Koushik 3/11) leads Karnataka 374 in 106.2 overs (Ravikumar Samarth 60, Mayank Agarwal 109, Manish Pandey 88; Chintan Gaja 3/65) by 61 runs.

In Porvorim: Goa 618-7 in 160 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 197, Krishnamurthy Siddharth 77, Deepraj Gaonkar 115, Arjun Tendulkar 70; Jagjit Singh 2/79) leads Chandigarh 348-5 in 108 overs (Arslan Khan 84, Kunal Mahajan 109 batting, Raj Bawa 64 batting; Mohit Redkar 2/87) by 270 runs.

In Chandigarh: Railways 345 in 104.1 overs (Pratham Singh 60, Mohammad Saif 50, Upendra Yadav 58, Sahab Yuvraj 70; Siddarth Kaul 4/81) leads Punjab 93-6 (Abhishek Sharma 29; Himanshu Sangwan 4/24) by 252 runs.

In Agartala: Tamil Nadu 122-4 in 41 overs (Vijay Shankar 50 batting; Manisankar Murasingh 1/11) vs Tripura.

