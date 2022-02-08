Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 8 (ANI): The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday named the squad for the Ranji Trophy Tournament 2021-2022.

India Under-19 pacer Ravi Kumar has been included in the squad for the Ranji Trophy.

Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead in the side in the showpiece event. Shahbaz Ahamed and Ishan Porel have also been named in the Bengal squad for the Ranji Trophy.

Also, Wriddhiman Saha has not been named in the Bengal squad. Bengal is in Group B elite and will compete in the Ranji Trophy in Cuttack.

"The following players have been selected to represent Senior Bengal Squad in connection with Ranji Trophy Tournament 2021-2022 to be held at Cuttack," CAB said in a statement.

Bengal squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Manoj Tiwary, Sudip Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Kumar Raman, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Abishek Das, Writtick Chatterjcc, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Abishek Porch, Shahbaz Ahamed, Sayan Sekhar Mondal, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Sakir Habib Gandhi, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Nilkantha Das, Karan Lal, Ravi Kumar

The Ranji Trophy would be held in two phases and now it has been confirmed that the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase would run from February 10 to March 15.

The post-IPL-phase would run from May 30 to June 26. The Ranji Trophy this season would see 64 matches being played across 62 days.

The Groups are as follows:Elite Group A: Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Meghalaya (Matches to be held in Rajkot)Elite Group B: Bengal, Baroda, Hyderabad, Chandigarh (Matches to be held in Cuttack)Elite Group C: Karnataka, Railways, Jammu and Kashmir, Pondicherry (Matches to be held in Chennai)Elite Group D: Saurashtra, Mumbai, Odisha, Goa (Matches to be held in Ahmedabad)

Group E (Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Services, and Uttarakhand), Group F (Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Tripura), Group G (Vidharbha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Assam), and Group H (Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and Chattisgarh) will see their matches being played in Trivandrum, Delhi, Haryana, and Guwahati.

While the Plate Group matches will be held in Kolkata and this group comprises Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh (ANI)

