Dubai [UAE], February 10 (ANI): In a dramatic climax to the International League T20 (ILT20) season three, the Dubai Capitals overcame last season's heartbreak to claim their maiden title with a four-wicket win over the Desert Vipers in Sunday's final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dubai Capitals took home the cash prize of USD 700,000 while the Desert Vipers were awarded USD 300,000.

Chasing 189, Sikandar Raza provided the decisive late surge with a blistering 12-ball 34, sealing victory in the final over. Earlier, Rovman Powell's 63 and Shai Hope's composed 43 (in 39 balls, with two fours and a six) laid the foundation for the Capitals' triumphant chase, as per an ILT20 press release.

For the Vipers, Max Holden's innings of 76 runs weathered the loss of early wickets before Sam Curran took control of proceedings with an unbeaten half-century, studded with five fours and three sixes. Azam Khan also stepped up on the occasion with a boundary-laden cameo of 27 runs in the death overs.

The Capitals' run chase was derailed early in the innings. David Warner was out in the second over, dragging the ball onto his stumps to give David Payne an early breakthrough. Mohammad Amir then struck twice in quick succession, dismissing the in-form Gulbadin Naib and captain Sam Billings. At the end of the powerplay, the Capitals found themselves at 39/3, but they were in the fight as Shai Hope and Rovman Powell were in the middle.

While Hope was the more cautious partner in the alliance, Powell struck two massive sixes to spur the recovery. Hope eventually stepped on the gas with a six off Nathan Sowter to bring up the 50-run partnership in 31 balls.

At the end of 12 overs, the game was evenly poised with the Capital at 100/3, needing 90 runs in 48 balls. Curran cracked the 80-run partnership when he scalped Shai Hope, caught at deep mid-wicket in the 14th over. Meanwhile, Powell completed a 30-ball half-century.

The Capitals needed 65 runs in the final five overs and Powell and Dasun Shanaka each smoked a six off Curran in the 16th over to keep the Capitals in the reckoning. Shanaka powered his way to 21 runs in his first nine deliveries until he holed out to Dan Lawrence, off Payne in the next over.

Nathan Sowter had conceded 13 runs in the 18th over, but he bounced back with the prized wicket of Powell for 63 runs in 38 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. Earlier in the night, Powell benefited from a fortuitous no-ball when he was stumped by Azam Khan on two runs (it was only the Vipers' third no-ball of the season).

It was Sikandar Raza who scripted the finish for the Dubai Capitals. He struck three fours off Mohammad Amir in the penultimate over and began the 20th over with a six and a four to steer the Capitals to the title in 19.2 overs. The Capitals beat the Desert Vipers for a sixth consecutive time.

In the first innings, Obed McCoy gave the Capitals the early breakthrough, picking up both openers Alex Hales and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first five overs. However, Max Holden was in sublime form, striking nine glorious boundaries in the powerplay to steer the Vipers to 53/2 in six overs.

Holden went on to bring up a 32-ball half-century in the ninth over and received a reprieve on the next delivery as he was dropped at long-off by Rovman Powell. Despite this close call, Holden continued to find regular boundaries. Dan Lawrence contributed 10 runs in a 41-run partnership with Holden before he was eventually dismissed by UAE's Haider Ali in the tenth over, leaving the score at 75 for 3.

Curran joined Holden for a 47-run, fourth-wicket partnership in 35 deliveries. The partnership was broken by Sikandar Raza when he dismissed Max Holden for 76 runs in 51 balls, in the 16th over. His knock consisted of 12 fours.

Azam Khan joined Sam Curran for the late innings fireworks, with a 67-run partnership in 29 balls. Curran crossed the fifty mark in 28 deliveries and remained unbeaten on 62 runs with five fours and three sixes.

Meanwhile, Azam smashed three fours and a six for a 13-ball knock of 27 runs. He was run out on the last ball of the innings as the Vipers finished with a formidable total of 189/5 in 20 overs.

Player of the Match, Rovman Powell said as per an ILT20 press release: "Credit to the guys in the dressing room, the message was to just stay calm. The competition has been silent for me, but today in the final I wanted to prove myself. In the final, big players stand up. I'm disappointed to get out but glad we got through."

Desert Vipers' Sam Curran, who secured the Red Belt as the Most Valuable Player said: " It was an amazing game and a small accolade (Red Belt), it is tough to take it when you lose. It is one of the most enjoyable teams I have been in my career. A thoroughly professional setup and hopefully one better next year. I knew lots of coaching staff and players, taking on those roles and being adaptable with the ball. The Capitals have had a few wins over us in the group stage. I thought we had a really good score on the board, but I was extremely proud of the team and the coaching staff. "

Shai Hope wins the Green Belt

Adding to the excitement of a grand final and a new champion, the ILT20's signature awards that recognise outstanding individual performances saw Shai Hope walk away with the Green Belt (best batter), finishing the competition with 529 runs. MI Emirates' Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed the White Belt (best bowler) for his 21 wickets in 11 innings.

Sam Curran who finished the tournament with 387 runs in 12 innings and seven wickets, received the Red Belt as the most valuable player of the season, while MI Emirates' Muhammad Waseem bagged the Blue Belt awarded to the best UAE players for a third consecutive season.

Brief scoresDubai Capitals beat Desert Vipers by four wickets.

Desert Vipers 189/5 in 20 overs (Max Holden 76, Sam Curran 62 not out, Azam Khan 27, Obed McCoy 2 for 44, Haider Ali 1 for 6)

Dubai Capitals 191/6 in 19.2 overs (Rovman Powell 63, Shai Hope 43, Sikandar Raza 34 not out, Dasun Shanaka 21, David Payne 2 for 28, Mohammad Amir 2 for 35)

Player of the Match: Rovman Powell. (ANI)

