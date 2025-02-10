Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh recreated their iconic spat from 2010 on the sidelines of the ILT20 2025. Back in 2010, tempers had flared as the two players had engaged in a face-off in what was a tense India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match. The match was in its closing stages when Harbhajan Singh was at the crease with bat in hand as India needed to score seven runs off six balls to win. The two players exchanged some words on the field. However, both players recreated this memorable spat in a rather funny manner. Harbhajan Singh, this time, carried a plastic bat and was seen charging at Shoaib Akhtar who headed in his direction as well. The former Pakistan pacer threatened to throw the ball and the two faced off, re-enacting that moment from 2010. Shoaib Akhtar shared the video and wrote, "Thats our way of getting ready for Champions Trophy. @harbhajan_singh kee kehnday oh?" Shoaib Akhtar Playfully Chases Harbhajan Singh, Ex-Cricketers Share Light-Hearted Moment on Field During Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Harbhajan Singh, Shoaib Akhtar Recreate Memorable 2010 Spat:

Thats our way of getting ready for Champions Trophy. @harbhajan_singh kee kehnday oh? pic.twitter.com/ZufYlOt7Y4 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 9, 2025

Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar's Spat from 2010 Asia Cup

