Dasun Shanaka had a memorable Sunday, one that he is unlikely to forget anytime soon. The all-rounder turned up to play for Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) against Moors Cricket Club in Sri Lanka's Major League Tournament and scored a magnificent 123 off just 87 balls, with 10 fours and eight sixes. The game ended in a draw but that was not the end of cricketing action for Dasun Shanaka on February 3. He then took the flight to the UAE (United Arab Emirates) where he showed up for Dubai Capitals where he scored a quickfire 34 off 12 balls against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, a performance that came in a match-winning cause. Dasun Shanaka Death Hoax Goes Viral! Instagram Video With News 'Sri Lankan Cricketer Dead' Fake, Here's Everything You Need To Know.

Dasun Shanaka in Action in UAE's ILT20 After Hitting FC Ton in Morning

Dasun Shanaka started the day with a first-class ton in Sri Lanka and finished with fireworks in Dubai, smashing 34 off just 12 balls. 👏#ILT20onFanCode pic.twitter.com/NsH2tt4Urm — FanCode (@FanCode) February 2, 2025

Dasun Shanaka Talks About His FC Century and Then Playing in ILT20 on Same Day

