Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Razmi siblings Shahyan and Rayaan produced some solid performances to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the All India Snooker Open here on Monday.

The 18-year-old Shahyan played fearlessly against India number two and National Games gold medalist Paras Gupta to snatch a tight 5-4 win, after leading 4-1 at the break, in a Round of 32 match at the NSCI billiards hall.

Results – Round-32: Shahyan Razmi bt Paras Gupta 5-4 (66-15, 58-46, 20-77, 68-26, 69-29, 53-66, 46-59, 21-65, 54-29); Rayaan Razmi bt Rajat Kaneja 5-3 (46-59, 68-25, 55-58, 100-59, 40-70, 69-40, 85-22, 69(50)-45); Anurag Giri bt Rahul Sachdev 5-1 (27-62, 74(52)-8, 73-32, 53-45, 70-23, 58-39); Shoaib Khan bt Abhishek Bajaj 5-0 (76(66)-35, 72-49, 107(55)-6, 69-24, 64-48); Md Hussain bt Shahbaaz Adil Khan 73(73)-19, 52-71, 70-35, 72(58)-21, 112(82)-0, 41-95, 73(68)-8); Shivam Arora bt Ranveer Duggal 5-2 (76-48, 68-5, 54-53, 85(58)-27, 41-61, 24-66, 85-57); Ishpreet Singh Chadha bt Mahendra Chouhan 5-0 (75-10, 68-57, 81-14, 85-7, 68-37); Sumer Mago bt Sunny Choudhary 5-0 (44-29, 68(51)-13, 105(60)-4, 73(61)-12, 62-7).

