Kolkata, May 25 (PTI) Rajat Patidar smashed a scintillating century as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 207 for 4 against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, Patidar hit 12 fours and 7 sixes during his stunning unbeaten 54-ball 111-run knock to anchor the innings.

Also Read | Who Qualifies in Case LSG vs RCB is Washed Out Due to Rain? Will There be a Super Over in IPL 2022 Eliminator if no Match Takes Place? Find Out Here!.

He added 66 with Virat Kohli (25) first before sharing another 92 off 41 balls with Dinesh Karthik (37 not out off 23) to take RCB across the 200-mark.

For LSG, Mohsin Khan (1/25), Krunal Pandya (1/39), Avesh Khan (1/44) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/45) were among wickets.

Also Read | Narinder Batra Resigns As IOA President, Says ‘Will Not Run for a Further Term’.

Brief Score:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 207 for 4 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 111 not out; Mohsin Khan 1/25).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)