Sharjah, Sep 24 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 156 for six against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Sent into bat, RCB were off to a flying start with skipper Virat Kohli (53) and Devdutt Padikkal (70) laying a solid foundation with a stand of 111 runs for the opening wicket.

Also Read | Controversial No-Ball Denies India Women Win Against Australia Women in 2nd ODI, Lisa Sthalekar and Other Netizens React.

Kohli fell to the seasoned Dwayne Bravo after six boundaries and a six, while Padikkal hit five fours and three maximums before being dismissed by Shardul Thakur, as RCB stuttered after a fine start.

For CSK, India pacer Thakur finished with impressive figures of 2/29 from his quota of four overs, while Bravo bowled excellently to pick 3/24.

Also Read | How To Watch RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings VIVO Indian Premier League 14 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 156/6 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 70, Virat Kohli 53; Shardul Thakur 2/29, Dwayne Bravo 3/24).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)