Just as we thought when the Indian women's cricket team would win by sealing a heroic went in the last over against Australia in the second ODI at Mackay were had a controversial decision that turned the tied for the visitors. As a result, the Indian women's team lost the game by 5 wickets and the netizens were also quite annoyed with the same. Here's exactly what happened. So by the last over, Australia needed 13 runs to win the game. The way the India stalwarts had played. defending those runs looked like a cakewalk. Beth Mooney Helps Australia Women Beat India Women in a Thrilling Contest by Five Wickets, Hosts Win Series 2-0.

But alas! Things didn't work the way as expected. Jhulan Goswami was the one who handled the bowling duties and Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey handling batting duties for Australia. On the first two balls, she conceded 3 and 2 runs respectively. Australia needed 8 runs from 4 balls. A no-ball and three byes follow. 5 from 2 needed. Two runs conceded and now Australia needed 3 runs from a ball. Jhulan Goswami bowled a full toss and Carey got caught at midwicket. Indian women's team had already started celebrating the but the umpires decided to go upstairs to the TV umpires.

The umpires took quite a long time to have a look at the replays and finally it was touted to be a no-ball. So now, Australia needed two runs to win from a ball and by the end of it, Australia was on the winning side. Check out the reactions to the incident below:

Ah. That was not a no ball. I don't care who says so, to be frank #AUSvIND — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) September 24, 2021

That is really tough for India and I feel for them. They played brilliantly and that no ball decision must hurt. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) September 24, 2021

This was very very very close and if she stood tall we will forever debate this no ball. Come on!!!! — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 24, 2021

Tried my best to see if the no ball call was right. Picture on the left is Carey facing up for the last ball (waist blue line) Picture on the right is point of impact. Red line shows she is bent. Question is was the ball dipping enough? Plus my lines may not be exact science 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/MLq5fVfxhM — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 24, 2021

At the end, Australian women registered a 5 wicket won over India. The third ODI between Indian and Australia will be played on September 26, 2021. Do tell us what do you think about the incident and feel free to share your comments below.

