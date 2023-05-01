Lucknow, May 1 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

While regular skipper Faf du Plessis returned to captaincy, RCB made two changes, bringing in Josh Hazlewood in place of David Willey and Anuj Rawat for Shahbaz Ahmed.

LSG made one change, with Avesh Khan out of the game and K Gowtham coming in his place.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), K Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

