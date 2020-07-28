Madrid, Jul 28 (AP) Real Madrid says forward Mariano has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement came as the team returned to practice ahead of its Champions League match against Manchester City on August 7.

Also Read | WI 99/7 in 29 Overs | England vs West Indies Live Score of 3rd Test 2020 Day 5: Hosts Inching Towards Victory.

Real Madrid lost at home 2-1 in the first leg of the round-of-16 series.

Madrid says Mariano was in "perfect health condition" and was following health protocols.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti Hit Nets As Kolkata Knight Riders Get Ready for T20 League's Upcoming Season in UAE (Watch Video).

The entire Madrid squad was tested for COVID-19 on Monday. The players had been on a break of almost 10 days after winning the Spanish league title. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)