Update: The play is about to resume as rain has eased down. Sun is shining and players are about take the field.
Rain Stops Play: It has started to rain again and players are off the field once again. Covers are being brought in again. If rain continues to fall, we could have an early lunch break. And yes, lunch has been taken.
OUT! Chris Woakes picks another wicket as Windies lose half the side. Poor shot by Shamarh Brooks. He gets an inside edge and Jos Buttler takes the catch safely. S Brooks c Buttler b Woakes 22(33)
OUT! West Indies are four down now. Chris Woakes picks a wicket in his second over. Shai Hope is caught near mid-on. He opted for a pull but failed to control it. S Hope c Broad b Woakes 31(38)
Stuart Broad Becomes Seventh Bowler to Take 500 Wickets in Test Cricket, Second England Pacer After James Anderson to Achieve the Feat. READ MORE.
OUT! Stuart Broad strikes for England. This is his 500th Test wicket. He traps Kraigg Brathwaite in front of the wickets. Rain break has helped England and hosts pick a wicket after the pause. Kraigg Brathwaite lbw b Broad 19(44)
🚨 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ WICKETS 🚨
Stuart Broad has become just the 7th bowler in the history of the game to take 500 Test wickets! 🎉🎉🎉 #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/3FtgslBTxm— ICC (@ICC) July 28, 2020
GOOD NEWS! Rain has stopped and covers are being removed. Play to begin shortly.
Rain Stops Play: The play on day five began on time but after an half an hour heavens have opened up and it is now raining in Manchester. Players are off the field and covers are being brought in.
Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of England vs West Indies third Test Day 5. The home side need eight wickets to clinch the match and the series too. However, they will not want the rain to intervene again as Day 4 of the game was completely washed out without a ball being delivered.
ENG vs WI Live Score Updates: England need eight wickets on Day 5 to win the third and final encounter against West Indies and clinch the series 2-1. However, weather could play a spoilsport again. Day 4 of the encounter completely got washed out due to rain as West Indies got the hopes of drawing the match and the series too. Well, the weather is certainly better on the fifth day. However, showers are still expected to hamper the day’s play. Meanwhile, Stay tuned for England vs West Indies live updates. Live Cricket Streaming of England vs West Indies 3rd Test 2020 Day 5 on SonyLiv.
Earlier in the match, England piled up 369 runs while batting first thanks to half-centuries from Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad. In reply, the visitors got bundled out for just 197 runs as Stuart Broad claimed his 18th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The home team tightened their grip over the match even more in the third innings by declaring at 226-2, asking West Indies to chase down a mammoth target of 399 runs. England vs West Indies 3rd Test 2020 Day 4 Washed Out Due to Rain in Manchester.
The Caribbean side again got off to a shaky start as they lost two wickets inside 10 runs. England’s victory seemed inevitable as they needed eight wickets from the remaining two days. However, Jason Holder and Co got some help from the weather gods as not a single ball was delivered on the fourth day. With showers expected to intervene on Day 5 too, Joe Root’s Men will be hoping for a certain amount of time to take the remaining eight wickets while West Indies’ batsmen must show some resistance.
England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.