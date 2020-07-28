ENG vs WI Live Score Updates: England need eight wickets on Day 5 to win the third and final encounter against West Indies and clinch the series 2-1. However, weather could play a spoilsport again. Day 4 of the encounter completely got washed out due to rain as West Indies got the hopes of drawing the match and the series too. Well, the weather is certainly better on the fifth day. However, showers are still expected to hamper the day’s play. Meanwhile, Stay tuned for England vs West Indies live updates. Live Cricket Streaming of England vs West Indies 3rd Test 2020 Day 5 on SonyLiv.

Earlier in the match, England piled up 369 runs while batting first thanks to half-centuries from Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad. In reply, the visitors got bundled out for just 197 runs as Stuart Broad claimed his 18th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The home team tightened their grip over the match even more in the third innings by declaring at 226-2, asking West Indies to chase down a mammoth target of 399 runs. England vs West Indies 3rd Test 2020 Day 4 Washed Out Due to Rain in Manchester.

The Caribbean side again got off to a shaky start as they lost two wickets inside 10 runs. England’s victory seemed inevitable as they needed eight wickets from the remaining two days. However, Jason Holder and Co got some help from the weather gods as not a single ball was delivered on the fourth day. With showers expected to intervene on Day 5 too, Joe Root’s Men will be hoping for a certain amount of time to take the remaining eight wickets while West Indies’ batsmen must show some resistance.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.