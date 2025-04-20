New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Athletes supported by Reliance Foundation will be setting their sights on securing their berths at the Asian Championships next month when they take part in the 28th Federation Cup in Kochi from April 21 to April 24. Thirty-nine athletes from Reliance Foundation will be competing at the event.

Reliance Foundation, in collaboration with the Sir HN Reliance Foundation H

ospital, will also be setting up a recovery centre at the competition after the success of the initiative at the National Games earlier this year, where Reliance Foundation athletes recorded their best performance ever, a release said.

A total of 11 athletes from Reliance Foundation, including national record holders Jyothi Yarraji and Gurindervir Singh, have already breached the qualification mark for the Asian Championships.

Gurindervir shattered the 100m national record last month and is eager to continue his fine form. "I'm really looking forward to this competition and am confident of doing well because I have worked very hard in the build-up and put in a lot of work in the pre-season with the coaches and the support staff at Reliance Foundation."

James Hillier, Athletics Director at the Reliance Foundation, said, "It's an extremely important competition. Our athletes have been in fine form with as many as 11 meeting the qualification standard for the Asian Championships, with a few of them doing it in multiple events. A lot of our other athletes have come very close to the qualification standard. So we expect them to be able to achieve it in this competition."

"We are taking this Championships extremely seriously as our ultimate goal is to develop athletes who can succeed at the international stage and this competition will serve as the selection trial for the Asian Championships. We have focused on our athletes being the best prepared and peaking at the right time and then building up to the continental championships. We also have 22 support staff members travelling with our athletes to keep them in the best possible shape."

Apart from Jyothi (100m hurdles and 200m) and Gurindervir (100m), Kishore Jena and Vikrant Malik (javelin throw), Moumita Mondal (long jump), Sawan Barwal (5000m and (10000m), Kiran Matre (5000m and 10000m), Manikanta Hoblidhar (100m) and Mohammed Afsal (800m) will all be aiming for a top two finish after already meeting the Asian Championships qualification standard earlier in the year.

National record holders Tejas Shirse (110m hurdles) and Amlan Borgohain (200m) as well as Jeswin Aldrin (long jump) and Animesh Kujur (100m and 200m) will be among the other big names in action at the championships. (ANI)

