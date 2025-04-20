Mumbai, April 20: The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025, on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Before this epic clash, here we will take a look at players to watch out from his match. MS Dhoni Jokingly Threatens to Hit Deepak Chahar With a Bat in Heartwarming Banter Ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

1. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya (Photo credit: X @IPL)

The Mumbai Indian skipper has led from the front as he has chipped in with both the bat and the ball. The all-rounder has managed to scalp 11 wickets this season.

2. MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni (Photo credit: X @ChennaiIPL)

Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni’s unbeaten 11-ball 26 runs helped his side over the line as he led the side to his first win in the season after taking over the role of the captain following Ruturaj Gaikwad’s elbow injury.

3. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube (Photo credit: JioHotstar)

Dube's unbeaten 43-run stand to close out the chase alongside MS Dhoni as Chennai picked up their second win of the season over LSG.

4. Will Jacks

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks in action (Photo credit: X @IPL)

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder showed his skills with both bat and ball in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He made 36 runs and took two wickets.

5. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah playing for MI in IPL 2024 (Photo Credit: X@mipaltan)

The Mumbai Indian seamer Bumrah took a wicket in his last encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but bowled an impactful spell with an economy of under 6.