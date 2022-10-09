Madrid, Oct 9 (AP) The wife of Rafael Nadal has given birth to the couple's first child, Spanish media reported on Saturday.

The Diario de Mallorca and other Spanish media said Mery Perelló, Nadal's wife, gave birth to a baby boy in a clinic on the island of Mallorca where they live.

Also Read | PKL 2022 Points Table Updated Live: Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Team Standings With Score Difference.

Nadal and Perelló were married in 2019 after dating for many years.

Nadal's public relations firm said it would not comment on his personal affairs, when asked by The Associated Press.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022, Ranchi Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at JSCA Cricket Stadium.

Nadal's welcome to the world of fatherhood came two weeks after his emotional farewell to friend and rival Roger Federer during his last match.

The 36-year-old Nadal has won a men's record 22 Grand Slam titles. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)