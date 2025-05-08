London, May 8 (AP) England has brought in batter James Rew to replace Jordan Cox in the squad for the one-off cricket test against Zimbabwe starting on May 22.

Cox has been ruled out after sustaining an abdominal muscle injury during the English County Championship.

The 21-year-old Rew would make his England debut if selected for the match at Trent Bridge after getting his first senior call-up. He is averaging 54.21 with the bat for Somerset in the County Championship.

Cox was injured playing for Essex against Somerset on Monday. He has yet to play a test for England, having got injured before what was going to be his debut last year against New Zealand.

England: Ben Stokes (captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, James Rew, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue. (AP)

