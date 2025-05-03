New Delhi, May 2: Uncapped duo Sam Cook and Jordan Cox have been included in England's 13-man squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, starting on May 22 at Trent Bridge. Skipper Ben Stokes is fit to lead England after undergoing left hamstring surgery last year. Cook, 27, has been one of the most consistent bowlers in county cricket while turning out for Essex in recent years. Joe Root Stresses Consistency as Key for England Cricket Team To Counter India in Upcoming Five-Match Test Series, Says ‘No Hiding Place When It Comes to Facing India’.

He has picked 318 first-class wickets at an average of 19.77 and impressed on the England Lions tour of Australia over the winter, taking 13 wickets across three matches.

On the other hand, Cox, who broke his thumb before the first Test against New Zealand last year, has been given another chance to potentially make his debut in red-ball cricket for England.

Just like Cook, Cox also plays county cricket for Essex. Seamer Josh Tongue has earned a recall to the Test squad, having last featured during the Ashes in 2023. After overcoming a series of injuries, he has been in impressive form this season with 15 wickets at an average of 24 in the county championship. Mark Wood Set to Miss India vs England Test Series 2025 As Star Fast Bowler Gets Sidelined For Four Months With Injury.

Tongue and Cook, along with Gus Atkinson and Matthew Potts, form the fast-bowling department for England.

In terms of batters, Zak Crawley retains his position despite having a horror series in New Zealand, while Ollie Pope would get a chance to bat at No.3 after watching Jacob Bethell sparkle in that role. Bethell, though, is currently with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 and could miss the Zimbabwe Test if the side enters the playoffs. The match starting on May 22 is set to launch England’s international summer, and will also mark Zimbabwe’s first Test on English soil since 2003.

England Test squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue

