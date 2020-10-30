New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday praised the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for promoting the Fit India Movement through music and said "our jawans are extremely talented in various other fields too".

ITBP shared a video on Twitter in which some personnel sang the movie Chak De India's title song. They replaced the wording "Chak De India" of the song with "Ye hai Fit India" while others played musical instruments.

"Dedicated by ITBP jawans to #FitIndia Mission 200 KMs to be launched on #RashtriyaEktaDiwas. Sh Kiren Rijiju, Hon'ble MoS (IC) for Youth Affairs and Sports and Minority Affairs will flag off the walkathon in Jaisalmer tomorrow. @KirenRijiju," ITBP tweeted.

Impressed with the ITBP's talent, Rijiju wrote: "Thank you @ITBP_official The valour of our Armed Forces are well known. But our jawans are extremely talented in various other fields too. #Himveer ITBP personnel are promoting #FitIndiaMovement through music!"

Rijiju, along with actor Vidyut Jammwal, will flag off the 200-km long 'Fit India Walkathon' on October 31 at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The 3-day event is being organised by ITBP, starting from October 31 to November 2. In this event, jawans and personnel of various central armed police forces (CAPFs) will participate and march for over 200 km.

The walkathon march will continue day and night and will also pass through the dunes of the Thar desert in the area located along the India-Pakistan border.

"It was the clarion call of our honourable Prime Minister to make the Fit India Movement a people's movement. I am extremely happy that the brave soldiers of our armed forces have come together to promote the importance of fitness through this unique walkathon. I will be joining them in Jaisalmer and participating in the walk along with them. To take the Fit India Movement to every corner of the country is a key initiative of the Sports Ministry," Rijiju had said in an official release.

'Fit India Walkathon' aims to create awareness about fit and healthy lifestyle in India and comes on the heels of the recently concluded 'Fit India Freedom Run' that saw the participation of over 6.5 crore people across India.

"I am very glad that the importance of fitness has been emphasised so wonderfully through the Fit India Walkathon. It's an honour for me to flag off this initiative with Kiren Rijiju and have our jawans join us in our mission to spread the word about fitness," Jammwal had said. (ANI)

