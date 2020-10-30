PAK vs ZIM Live Streaming Online: International cricket is slowly finding its feet again after the coronavirus pandemic resulted in lockdown around the world. After England, it is now Pakistan’s turn to host some international cricket. And they welcome Zimbabwe for a limited-overs series. The two teams will face-off in three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many T20Is. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2020 live streaming online, live telecast and match score updates on TV. PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2020 Dream11 Team: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Apart from the honours, both the teams will be fighting for 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup Super League points as well. Meanwhile, the series will be first as a captain of ODI team for Babar Azam. Zimbabwe too have fielded newly appointed captain Chamu Chibhabha.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The match will take place on October 30, 2020 (Friday). It has a scheduled start time of 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), 12:00 pm PKT (Pakistan Standard Time). PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Unfortunately, not TV channel will provide live telecast of PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI in India. Sony Sports Pictures Networks would earlier telecast the matches in Pakistan live but they won’t be this time. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will telecast the PAK vs ZIM ODI live on TV. With no live telecast available in India, live streaming online of PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2020 is highly unlikely. You can still check YouTube or PTV Sports official website for live streaming online of PAK vs ZIM cricket match. Live score updates and commentary of PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI will be available here. The series marks the return of ODI cricket to Rawalpindi for the first time after 2006.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).