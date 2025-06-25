Bhubaneswar, Jun 24 (PTI) Maharashtra's Rishabh Anupam Das broke Srihari Nataraj's meet record and best Indian time, clocking 2:00.65 seconds to win gold in the men's 200m backstroke and breach World Championships B qualification time on the fourth day of Senior National Aquatic Championship here on Wednesday.

Olympian Dhinidhi Desinghu, the 15-year-old sensation from Karnataka, swam a sizzling 100 freestyle, clocking 56.78 seconds and breaking the earlier record. She clocked her second best Indian time at this meet, according to a release.

Tamil Nadu swimmer Rohit Benediction then clocked 24.11 seconds in 50m butterfly to claim the gold and smash the meet record.

