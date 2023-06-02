Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Maharashtra's promising 2021 youth world boxing champion, Alfiya Pathan, has come to be synonymous with Khelo India Games, the flagship event by the Union Sports ministry.

The Nagpur-based international boxer's first appearance was at the Khelo India School Games in 2018 where she won a gold medal in the heavyweight category (plus 81kg).

Six years on, she is competing in the boxing event of the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2022 Uttar Pradesh at the SVSP Sports Complex in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

"The Khelo India Games is an excellent opportunity for those on the fringes as well as established athletes to make an impact," Alfiya said on the eve of her final match.

After winning her first gold in the 2018 Khelo India School Games, Nagpur's 20-year-old boxing star became eligible for a monthly scholarship of Rs 10,000. "The monthly scholarship is beneficial for athletes who are still studying and aren't employed," Alfiya added.

Representing Nagpur University in the ongoing Khelo India University Games, Alfiya is considered a hot favourite to win a gold medal in her respective weight category. She got a walkover in the semifinal on Thursday and the final is scheduled on June 2.

Alfiya graduated from the youth category to the elite level. Currently, she is enrolled at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Rohtak's National Centre of Excellence in Haryana.

"There are good sparring partners and facilities at the NCOE in Rohtak," Alfiya said, adding that chief women's national boxing coach, Bhaskar Bhatt, heads the boxing coaching staff at the NCOE.

Last year, Alfiya also became the first woman boxer from Maharashtra to win a gold medal at the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championship in Amman, Jordan.

However, she missed the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women's Boxing Championship held in the national capital in March this year. "I lost my quarterfinal bout in the national championship and couldn't find a place in the national team," she recalled, adding, "That is the past. I'm fitter and looking forward to a better performance." (ANI)

