The year 2022 has been special to Lionel Messi. After years of coming close and not being able to win the FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi was finally able to win it. But the season 2022-23 in club football was not so special for him. Messi has not been able to be a part of a Champions League winning team since Barcelona won the treble in 2015. Even after his move to PSG, they got eliminated twice in back-to-back-seasons in the Round of 16. Despite PSG winning the league, Messi could not achieve the goal he wanted to and gradually he found himself a misfit in the club. Recently the club suspended him because of a tour to Saudi Arabia and that further complicated the relationships between Messi and PSG. Finally, the PSG coach Christopher Galtier has admitted that after Messi's two-year contract at PSG expires this summer, he will not sign another contract and will leave the club. In this article, we will know when Lionel Messi will play his last match for PSG. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Argentina Star to Leave PSG At the End of Season, Confirms Coach Christopher Galtier.

When Will Lionel Messi Play his Last Match for PSG?

Lionel Messi will play his last match for PSG in the Ligue 1 2022-23 against Clement at PSG's home Parc De Princes. He will bid his final goodbye to the home fans as he leaves for a new destination. The match is scheduled on Sunday, June 4, the last round of fixture in the Ligue 1 and has a start time of 12:30 AN IST. Karim Benzema Transfer News: French Star to Reportedly Leave Real Madrid, Sign Deal in Saudi Arabia.

Messi contributed with 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG this season. PSG won the Ligue 1 titles in both the seasons of his stay. In total, Messi scored 32 goals in 74 games for PSG across competitions and seasons along with a total of 23 assist. He has been a consistent performer of the club this season specially after Neymar missed a significant part of the campaign with injury. His start in the Ligue 1 after his transfer from Barcelona didn't start very well but as he adapted with the new club he showed the sparks and build up form to contribute significantly to his club's wins.

