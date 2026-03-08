Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], March 8 (ANI): Diamond Harbour FC secured their first-ever Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 victory after edging past Dempo SC 2-1 at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday.

Antonio Moyano gave the home side the lead in added time of the first half. A second half strike by Marcus Joseph equalised the score and Hugo Diaz's strike in the 70th minute gave Diamond Harbour their first win, according to a press release.

Also Read | Lakshya Sen's Second All England Open Badminton Championships Final Ends in Silver As He Falls to Lin Chun-Yi; India's Wait for Gold Continues.

Diamond Harbour head coach Kibu Vicuna made two alterations to his starting line-up from their previous outing, bringing in Hugo Diaz and Halicharan Narzary for Bryce Brian Miranda and Pintu Mahata. Dempo SC gaffer Samir Subash Naik made three changes to his side, handing starts to Jose Luis Moreno Pena, Amay Morajkar, and Knerkitalang Buam in place of Vieri Colaco, Richmond Kwasi Owusu, and Seigoumang Doungel.

Dempo created a couple of half-chances in the opening ten minutes, but Diamond Harbour soon regained control. The hosts dictated the tempo and heavily dominated possession throughout the first half, doing everything right except finding the back of the net.

Also Read | Syed Habibul Hasan Hameed Dies: AIFF Condoles Death of Former India National Football Team Forward.

The breakthrough finally arrived deep into first-half stoppage time (45+4') against the run of play. Catching Dempo off guard on a rapid counter-attack, Spanish midfielder Antonio Moyano produced a brilliant finish, executing a fantastic scoop over the goalkeeper to give Diamond Harbour a well-deserved 1-0 lead going into the break.

The second half proved to be a topsy-turvy affair as both teams hunted for goals. Dempo responded strongly and found their equaliser in the 55th minute. Trinidadian forward Marcus Leric Jr Joseph showcased his individual brilliance, expertly going past two defenders before slotting home a calm finish to make it 1-1.

Searching for a winner, Coach Vicuna made an inspired substitution that paid dividends just two minutes after the change. In the 70th minute, substitute Bryce Brian Miranda delivered a precise cross into the box, and Hugo Diaz Rodriguez was perfectly positioned to restore Diamond Harbour's lead with a clinical finish.

Dempo almost found a second equaliser in the 76th minute, but the crossbar came to Diamond Harbour's rescue to agonisingly deny Joseph a brace. With a hefty seven minutes of extra time added, the Goan outfit piled on the pressure, but the hosts held their nerve and defended resolutely to seal a historic 2-1 victory. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)