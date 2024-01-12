Adelaide [Australia], January 12: Continuing their outstanding run in Adelaide, Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna clinched a place in the Adelaide International final, beating Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals on Friday. In the championship match, Indian-Australian duo will lock horns with three-time reigning US Open champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury. The American and British duo defeated Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski 7-6(4), 5-5, 10-6 in their semifinal clash. Ram and Salisbury are seeking their third title from their past four outings after late-season titles in Vienna and the ATP Finals at the end of 2023. Bopanna and Ebden endured a dramatic first outing as a team in 2024. The Indian-Australian duo advanced to the ATP 250 hard-court semifinals after defeating Nicolas Barrientos and Rafael Matos 6-2, 6-7(4), 10-7. Steve Smith Tries Hand at Tennis, Novak Djokovic Smashes ‘Six’ in Sports Interplay Ahead of Australian Open 2024.

The second-seeded Bopanna and Ebden did not face a break point against Barrientos and Matos but still had to maintain composure for a Match Tie-break triumph after making it to the quarterfinals via a bye and then a walkover. Top seed Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos defeated Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 6-3, 6-4, to move on to the final in Auckland.

Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic, who triumphed over Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul 5-7, 7-6(5), 10-7, will face them in the championship match.

