Sports News | Rohit Sharma is My Role Model, He is Real Match-winner: Haider Ali

Lahore [Pakistan], June 18 (ANI): Pakistan batsman Haider Ali, who earned his maiden call-up for the England tour, on Thursday said India swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma is his role model because he finishes off the game and he is a real match-winner.

Ali has played for the Pakistan U19 team and had an outstanding 2019-20 season, following which he earned an emerging contract for the 2020-21 season.

He was Pakistan U19's second most successful batsman with 317 runs against South Africa U19 in June. He also contributed 239 runs in nine matches at a strike-rate of over 158 for Peshawar Zalmi in the unfinished Pakistan Super League 2020.

"As far as role models are concerned, mine is Rohit Sharma. I really like him as a player, and want to give the side an aggressive start at the top, and hit the ball cleanly like him," Haider said in a video press conference.

"He is a man for all three formats, and he can adapt his game to all three formats. And the thing I like best is when he crosses 50, he moves on to a 100, and then he's thinking of 150, and even 200. That's what I want to do: to think about getting big scores, and when I get there, aim for even bigger ones. He finishes the game off for his side, and is a real match-winner," he added.

The BCCI also nominated Rohit for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020, the highest sporting honour, for his stellar performance in the game.

The right-handed batsman is the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year and is the first batsman to score four T20I centuries and is the first player to have twin centuries in his maiden appearance as a Test opener.

Ali further talked about his early cricketing days and went on to express his desire to play for Pakistan in all three formats.

"I started my cricket in Attock as a tape-ball player in 2015. In 2016, I began to play hard ball and play for the Under-16 side and then Under-19. In my family, my cousin is the only one who played cricket, and no one else. Watching him, I began to get interested in the sport," Haider said.

"My aim was to represent Pakistan. My aim is to play all three formats, and my preparation for all three formats is great. Recently in the domestic first-class competition, I did well, and before that there was the U-19 World Cup. I then played the PSL, so I've had practice in all three formats. As soon as I get the chance, I'll give my best," he added.

Pakistan will play three Tests and as many T20Is against England in bio-secure environment commencing from July 3. (ANI)

