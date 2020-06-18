Barcelona Announces Squad for La Liga 2019-20 Match Against Sevilla, Frankie de Jong & Sergi Roberto Out Due to Injury

After clinching a win in the first two matches after the comeback of the La Liga 2019-20, Barcelona is all set to take on Sevilla on June 20th 2020. The match will be held at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the backyard of Sevilla. Placed on number three of the La Liga 2019-20 points table, the team is 14 points behind Barcelona. Now ahead of the game, the Catalan Giants shared their squad for the upcoming game which had a little of bad news for the Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Frankie de Jong and Sergi Roberto had been ruled out due to an injury. Lionel Messi Goal Video: Barcelona Superstar Takes an Incredible Turn, Glides Through Three Defenders and Scores From the Spot to Make It 2–0 Against Leganes.

As per the official statement by Barcelona, de Jong has been ruled out due to a calf injury whereas, Roberto has been suffering from a rib fracture. This both players are not available for the upcoming game and their last training session was held today despite constant rains. lLet;s have a look at the press statement by the team and then the squad for the upcoming game.

🚨 INJURY NEWS | @DeJongFrenkie21 is out with a calf strain and @SergiRoberto10 is out with a rib fracture. COMPLETE SQUAD REPORT: https://t.co/OBXqaXFvRq pic.twitter.com/NdQM7T7Flz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 18, 2020

Squad:

A few netizens were quite upset with the two players missing out on the match. Ansu Fati is expecting a cracker of a contest between the two teams as they already know Sevilla. He further said that the team is highly motivated and is wanting to compete.

