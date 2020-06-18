Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2019-20: Check Out Predicted Line-Ups for RM Vs VAL at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano

VALENCIA, SPAIN - APRIL 03: Ezequiel Garay of Valencia (c) scores his side's second goal during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Mestalla on April 03, 2019 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Real Madrid once against takes the field for the game against Valencia. The La Liga 2019-20 fixture will be happening Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. In this article, we shall bring to you the predicted line-ups for both the teams, but before that let's have a look at the preview for the game. With Barcelona clinching a couple of victories in two matches after their return, they have a five-point lead on the La Liga points table. With 64 points in their kitty, Barcelona stands on number one of the points table. Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Real Madrid is on number two with 59 points winning 17 games, losing three out of 28. Rest of the matches have ended with a draw. Both Valencia and Los Blancos have already announced their squad for the upcoming match. The match is happening only three days ahead of hosting Real Sociedad. All eyes will be on Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane if he would follow the rotation policy for keeping the team afresh for the upcoming games.

Real Madrid

Players like Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal or Eden Hazard had some small physical issues during the match against Eibar and they would be doubtful for the fixture. Now let's have a look at the predicted line-ups for both sides below:

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo, Hazard, Benzema.

Valencia: Cillessen, Wass, Diakhaby, Paulista, Gaya, Torres, Parejo, Kondogbia, Soler, Rodrigo, Maxi Gomez.

