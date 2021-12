New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): India white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma praised pacer Mohammed Shami as the latter completed his 200 wickets in Test cricket on Tuesday.

Shami achieved this feat after taking a fifer on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 4 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

"Double hundred is a special number #200," tweeted Rohit.

Former India batter VVS Laxman also hailed the Men in Blue for their fine performance against the Proteas.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Neymar & Others Named in South American XI of 2021, Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino Miss Out.

"After a fabulous innings from Rahul on Day 1, an outstanding display of seam bowling from Shami. 5 wkts and a great way to get to 200 Test Wickets. With his fine spell, India take a commanding 130 run lead. Wishing for the batsman to capitalise & set a big target for South Africa," tweeted VVS Laxman.

"Well done @MdShami11 #200testwickets well bowled," tweeted former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Coming to the match, India might have lost Mayank Agarwal's at the cusp of the stumps but the visitors still ended Day Three of the first Test against South Africa in the driver's seat on Tuesday.

India had bundled out South Africa for 197 in the third session before the hosts lost Mayank's wicket minutes before the end of the play. Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul then took India to 16/1 at stumps with a lead of 146 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)