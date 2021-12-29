India and South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 3 brought some great bowling where we saw some prolific performances from the bowlers including Lungi Nigidi, Mohammad Shami who scalped six and five wickets respectively. In this article, we shall talk about the live streaming details of the game for day 4. But before that, let's quickly have a look at how day 3 panned out for both parties. So the South Africans got bundled out on 197 runs. The hosts lost the first four wickets quite early. Mohammed Shami Reaches 200 Test Wickets: Ravi Shastri, Wasim Jaffer and Others React to Indian Pacer Achieving Historic Milestone During IND vs SA 1st Test (Check Posts).

Temba Bavuma was the one who slammed a half-century. Quinton de Kock was the second-highest scorer for the team as he scored 34 runs. Titbits from others helped the team reach a total of 197 runs. India walked in to bat and at stumps, the visitors had already lost a wicket. Mayank Agarwal was the one who got dismissed on the score of four runs. It was Marco Jensen who got the wicket of the opener. At stumps, the scoreboard read 16/1. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2021 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 4 will be played at the SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion on December 29, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2021 Day 4 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs South Africa 1st Test telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2021 Day 4?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND SA Test series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs South Africa 1st Test online.

