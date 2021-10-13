New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) India opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday roped in as brand ambassador of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, an edtech company.

"I'm glad to be associated with reputed educational institution such as Sri Chaitanya with their digital learning venture Infinity Learn," Rohit was quoted as saying in a release.

"I am impressed by the vision and the compelling story of commitment shown by Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya who is known to identify and nurture young talent by imbibing discipline and hard work."

The stylish opener will be the face of Infinity Learn's multi-channel marketing campaign and brand activities.

"Rohit Sharma's personal brand resonates very well with Infinity Learn's brand values of trust and delivering success," said Ujjwal Singh, CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya.

"We look forward to building a strong brand by associating with Rohit."

