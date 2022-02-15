Prague, Feb 15 (AP) Romania midfielder Nicolae Stanciu completed his transfer from Slavia Prague to Wuhan Three Towns in China.

Slavia confirmed the move on Tuesday.

Also Read | Argentina vs Brazil, 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifier To Be Replayed at a Neutral Venue, Four Argentine Players Fined: FIFA.

The 28-year-old Stanciu left the Czech club where his three-year contract was set to expire end of June. Details of Stanciu's new contract have not been immediately released.

Czech media reports say Slavia will receive about 4 million euros ($4.5 million) for the playmaker. It's about the same it paid for him when he joined Slavia from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

Also Read | Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

Stanciu played 112 games in all competitions for Slavia, scoring 26 goals and setting up another 27.

He helped Slavia win two domestic titles and reach the group stage of the Champions League and the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

He had previously also played for Anderlecht and Slavia's local rival Sparta. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)