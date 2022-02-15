The Argentina vs Brazil 2022 World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifier match that was suspended last year, would now be replayed at a later date and time and at a neutral venue, a statement by FIFA confirmed. The South American giants had begun playing the game back in September last year when Brazil health officials ran onto the pitch and charges four Argentina players with breaching the nation's COVID-19 protocols. Lionel Messi Provides Stunning Assist to Kylian Mbappe During PSG vs Rennes, Ligue 1 2021-22 Match (Watch Video)

See FIFA's statement:

FIFA Disciplinary Committee decisions on Brazil v. Argentina match: https://t.co/Tfl7yO0UO1 pic.twitter.com/LfOGY6AAja — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) February 14, 2022

FIFA, in a statement, said, "After a thorough investigation of the various factual elements and in light of the applicable regulations, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided that the match should be replayed on a date and at a location to be decided by FIFA."

The disciplinary committee also stated that both the football associations would be fined and additionally, the four players in question--Emiliano Buendía, Emiliano Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero would face a ban for two games each for breaching, 'FIFA Return to Football International Match Protocol.'

The match was stopped after five minutes when health officals came on the pitch. This happened because according to Brazil's quarantine protocols for protection against COVID-19, people who had been to countries like India, South Africa and UK were barred from entering the country with two exceptions-- the person or people concerned had to be Brazilian citizens or they have a permanent residence in the country. Argentine officials argued that they thought the same protocols (ones used for the Copa America) were in place and hence, the players who had travelled from England, might not have been aware of these other restrictions.

It has also been reported that this decision has been challenged by the Argentine FA. Both Lionel Messi's Argentina and Neymar's Brazil have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

