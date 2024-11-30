Leicester City [UK], November 30 (ANI): Leicester City's newly-appointed manager Ruud van Nistelrooy reflected on his new stint with the Premier League club and said that he is excited.

Leicester City has appointed the 48-year-old Dutchman, Ruud van Nistelrooy, as the new manager, bringing a wealth of experience from his illustrious career both as a player and a coach. Van Nistelrooy has agreed to terms on a contract that will keep him with the club until June 2027.

Speaking in a video shared on Leicester City's social media handle, Nistelrooy said that he is looking forward to starting with the club as soon as possible. The Dutchman added that he will look forward to getting the best out of the players.

"I am excited. I am looking forward to start as soon as possible and get to know everybody within the club. Of course, the players and everybody at the club. And Tuesday, first home game that I can manage and can't wait to walk into the King Power Stadium and get it started altogether. To get the best out of the players and club as possible," Nistelrooy said in a video shared on Leicester City's X handle.

https://x.com/LCFC/status/1862594883854172642

Renowned as one of the Premier League's best-ever strikers, Van Nistelrooy has built a growing reputation as a talented manager and coach. His coaching career includes stints with PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, and the Dutch national team. As a player, Van Nistelrooy had a highly decorated career, featuring for clubs like PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, and Real Madrid. He scored 349 goals at club level and an additional 35 goals in 70 appearances for the Netherlands national team.

Van Nistelrooy was known for his sharp instincts, technical skill, and leadership on and off the pitch. These qualities have translated into his managerial career, where he recently served as Interim Manager at Manchester United. In this role, he oversaw three victories and a draw earlier this season after being appointed assistant to Erik Ten Hag in the summer.

His coaching career began at PSV Eindhoven in 2013, where he quickly made an impact. He managed the PSV Under-19s for three seasons and spent a year managing Jong PSV in the Dutch second tier. As Head Coach of PSV's senior team, he led them to silverware, including the KNVB Cup and the Johan Cruyff Shield, demonstrating his ability to achieve success. (ANI)

