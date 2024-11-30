Al Hilal dropped to second place after their shocking defeat against Al-Khaleej. The side will look to get back to winning ways as strong competitors Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr are closing on the top spot. Al-Ittihad is at the top with a two-point advantage over Al-Hilal, while al-Nassr is at third place with just three points separating the two sides. Even though Al-Hilal has scored the most goals in the Saudi Pro League’s opening 12 matches, their recent close wins and games showed a lack of creativity. Brazilian attacker Neymar Jr comes in handy in such situations. Considered one of the most gifted and talented footballing talents in the world Neymar Jr. has a huge fanbase. Hungarian Model Gabriella Gaspar Claims Brazilian Footballer Neymar Jr As the Father Of Her Daughter.

Although Neymar performed well and won many trophies with his previous clubs and even at the international level the star carried the Brazilian team to the Copa America Final, Neymar’s stint at Al-Hilal so far has not been much impactful. He returned from injury recently but suffered another injury setback. With his current status questionable fans are wondering whether Neymar Jr. will play in the Al-Hilal vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League match.

Will Neymar Play Tonight in the Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Neymar is a great talent on the field as mentioned earlier and has skillsets to destroy opponent’s defence with ease. But his illustrious career has suffered a lot with multiple injuries. Very recently, the Al-Hilal forward has been suffering from a knee injury that has kept him out of action for two more games. The team and player mutually decided to terminate his contract, making Neymar a free agent. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Watch CR7 Net 914th Career Goal During Al-Nassr vs Damac Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match.

32-year-old Neymar won't be part of the Al-Hilal side to take on rivals Al-Shabab. While his contract is reportedly terminated, Neymar might be seen in the stands supporting his Saudi side. Fans following Neymar are also wondering the next club for the star striker, with Inter Miami also in the discussion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2024 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).