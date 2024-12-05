Gqeberha [South Africa], December 5 (ANI): Ryan Rickelton, coming into the South African side as a replacement, smashed a brilliant 101 against Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of the series. South Africa ended the first day at 269/7 in Gqeberha on Thursday.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first. South Africa, already leading the series 1-0 after a comprehensive 233-run victory in Durban, made two forced changes due to injuries. Wiaan Mulder and Gerald Coetzee were replaced by Dane Paterson and Ryan Rickelton. Sri Lanka fielded an unchanged XI.

Also Read | Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan by Two Wickets in PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I 2024; Brian Bennett, Tinotenda Maposa Shine As Hosts Secure Consolation Victory, Green Shirts Win Series 2-1.

South Africa had a shaky start, losing Tony de Zorzi for a golden duck to Asitha Fernando with the score at 0. Aiden Markram was the next to fall, bowled by Lahiru Kumara for 20, leaving South Africa at 32/2.

Tristan Stubbs could only manage 4 runs before also falling to Kumara, reducing South Africa to 44/3.

Also Read | ZIM Win By Two Wickets | Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Highlights of 3rd T20I 2024: Brian Bennett, Tinotenda Maposa Help Hosts Get Consolation Victory.

Rickelton then joined forces with Bavuma to stabilize the innings. The pair put together a crucial 133-run partnership, with Bavuma contributing an important 78 off 109 balls before being dismissed by Asitha Fernando for his second wicket of the day. Bavuma reached his half-century off just 57 balls.

David Bedingham struggled to make an impact, scoring 6 runs off 19 balls before falling to Prabath Jayasuriya.

South Africa reached the 200-run mark in 66.2 overs. After Bedingham's dismissal, Rickelton was joined by Kyle Verreynne, who remains unbeaten on 48. Together, they added 77 runs before Rickelton was dismissed for 101 by Lahiru Kumara, leaving South Africa at 263/6.

The final wicket of the day was all-rounder Marco Jansen, who was dismissed by Vishwa Fernando for a boundary.

South Africa closed the day at 269/7. Lahiru Kumara was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, taking 3/54. Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando chipped in with 2/67 and 1/46 respectively, while Prabath Jayasuriya also picked up a wicket.

The first day belonged to Ryan Rickelton, whose century has given South Africa a fighting chance in the second Test's first innings.

Brief score: South Africa 269/7 (Ryan Rickelton 101, Temba Bavuma 78; Lahiru Kumara 3/54) vs. Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)