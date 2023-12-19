Johannesburg, Dec 19 (PTI) South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and pacer Ottniel Baartman were on Tuesday ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against India due to injuries.

Phehlukwayo suffered a left-side strain while Baartman was sidelined with a right-side strain.

Trailing 0-1, South Africa will be looking to restore parity in the second ODI at Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Western Province fast bowler Beuran Hendricks has been added to the South Africa squad.

Updated South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks.

