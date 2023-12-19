Chennai Super Kings made a roaring comeback in the IPL 2023 after a poor 2022 season, winning the title and beating Gujarat Titans in a nail-biting thriller in the final. CSK have a settled and quality squad, but with a few retirements and injury woes on the cards, they have to plug a few holes in the squad. CSK has 32.1 crores left. A total of 173 players have been collectively retained by 10 franchises. The deadline for the 10 franchises to retain players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season closed on November 26, 2023. A total of 333 players have been registered for the IPL 2024 auction to go under the gavel in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on December 19, 2023. IPL 2024 Auction: Five Players Likely To Fetch Huge Bids at Indian Premier League Players’ Auction.

Chennai Super Kings have managed to retain 19 players including five overseas players. CSK still have the option to add six additional players, including three overseas players for the IPL 2024 season. CSK have released eight players in total ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. They need to fill two big gaps after Ben Stokes pulled out of the competition and Ambati Rayudu announced retirement.

CSK Players Bought at IPL 2024 Auction:

CSK Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction: MS Dhoni (c/wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK Previous Season Recap: CSK had a solid season in the 2023 edition winning the title. Under the able guidance of MS Dhoni, CSK made their home a fortress and cruised through to the final of the competition and clinched the title in a thrilling encounter.

