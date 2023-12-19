Royal Challengers Bangalore, much like other franchises, will look to put together a power-packed squad ahead of IPL 2024. The Faf du Plessis-led outfit are yet to win the IPL even once and will aim at having their hands on the elusive title this time around. With a purse of Rs 23.25 crore, RCB are expected to be pretty busy at the IPL 2024 Auction. The IPL 2024 auction will see a total of 333 players go under the hammer and the revamped team management, with Andy Flower as head coach and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat, will look to acquire the best players on board. IPL 2024 Auction Team Purse Balance: Here’s How Much Money Each Team Can Spend During Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event in Dubai.

RCB, as mentioned earlier, have a purse of Rs 23.25 crore. Earlier, they traded in Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians, a purchase which will undoubtedly boost their squad ahead of next season. Although they have retained Reece Topley, RCB need an overseas fast bowler given the Englishman's history of injuries. Moreover, they might also look for an experienced spinner after releasing Wanindu Hasaranga. Is IPL 2024 Trade Window Open? What is The Player Transfer Deadline? Are Players Available for Trading After the Auction? Know All Details.

RCB Players Bought at IPL 2024 Auction:

RCB Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green (traded from Mumbai Indians), Mayank Dagar (traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad) Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, , Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar

RCB Previous Season Recap: Royal Challengers Bangalore did not have that great a season last time around, losing seven out of 14 games and finishing in sixth place on the IPL 2023 points table. They showed promise in IPL 2023 but failed to make it to the playoffs.

