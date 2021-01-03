Johannesburg [South Africa], January 3 (ANI): Anrich Nortje's six-wicket haul and Dean Elgar's unbeaten 92-run knock helped South Africa end day one of the second Test at the top on Sunday here at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.

South Africa bundled out Sri Lanka for 157 after being asked to bowl first. At stumps on day one, the Proteas finished at 148/1, trailing Sri Lanka by 9 runs. Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen are currently unbeaten on 92 and 40 respectively.

After bundling out Sri Lanka for 157, South Africa themselves failed to get a big opening stand as Aiden Markram (5) was sent back to the pavilion by Asitha Fernando. Van der Dussen then joined Elgar in the middle and the duo ensured that the side does not lose more wickets before the close of play on day one.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Sri Lanka got off to a bad start as the side lost its skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (2) in the 10th over of the innings and the left-handed batsman was sent back to the pavilion by Anrich Nortje.

Lahiru Thirimanne then joined Kusal Perera in the middle and the duo put on a quickfire stand of 52 runs, which saw the latter going past his half-century mark. But South Africa staged a comeback as Wiaan Mulder dismissed Perera (60) and Kusal Mendis (0) in the 21st over of the innings. On the cusp of the lunch break, Mulder and Nortje sent Thirimanne (17) and Minod Bhanuka (5) back to the pavilion, reducing Sri Lanka to 84/5.

After the lunch break, Sri Lanka was further reduced to 112/7 as Nortje got the scalps of Niroshan Dickwella (7) and Dasun Shanaka (4) and this left the visitors staring down the barrel. Wanindu Hasaranga (29) and Dushmantha Chameera (22) stitched a brief 39-run stand, but Proteas stuck to their guns and they bundled out the visitors for just 157.

For the Proteas, Nortje scalped six wickets while Wiaan Mulder took three wickets.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 157 (Kusal Perera 60, Wanindu Hasaranga 29, Anrich Nortje 6-56); South Africa 148/1 (Dean Elgar 92*, Rassie van der Dussen 40*, Asitha Fernando 1-30). (ANI)

