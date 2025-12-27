Cape Town [South Africa], December 27 (ANI): Ryan Rickelton's maiden SA20 century was not enough to save MI Cape Town from a 15-run defeat to Durban Super Giants in a cracking Season 4 opener at Newlands on Friday night.

On a run-filled opening night when a cumulative total of 449 runs were struck, which included 25 sixes and 40 boundaries, Rickleton's 113 off 65 balls, consisting of five fours and 11 sixes, took MI Cape Town to the brink.

But ultimately, Durban's Super Giants' record 232/5, which eclipsed Sunrisers Eastern Cape's 204/3 in the season two final at this venue, was too much on a night when the Newlands faithful were royally entertained.

DSG's all-New Zealand opening pair of Devon Conway and Kane Williamson laid the platform as they dominated the Powerplay, racing to 96 in just 8.3 overs before Tristan Luus had Williamson (40 off 25 balls, seven fours) brilliantly caught by MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan, who ran back from mid-off before diving full length to hold on to a stunning catch.

The momentum was maintained by Englishman Jos Buttler (20 off 12 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (22 off 14 balls) after Conway (64 off 33 balls, seven fours and two sixes) had been picked up by fellow Kiwi Trent Boult.

There was no relief for the defending champions with Aiden Markram and Evan Jones keeping the boundaries flowing. Markram blitzed 35 off 17 balls (five fours and two sixes), while Jones struck an undefeated 33 off only 14 balls (four boundaries and two sixes).

The MI Cape Town run-chase was centred around Rickelton, with the left-hander continuing his love affair with Newlands. The League's leading run-scorer cut, drove and pulled powerfully despite Rassie van der Dussen (2) and Reeza Hendricks (28 in 21 balls, with three sixes) falling by the wayside.

The introduction of Jason Smith, however, changed the momentum with the MI Cape Town debutant smashing an exhilarating 41 off just 14 balls (4x4, 3x6).

But DSG kept chipping away with Smith, Nicholas Pooran (15), and Dwaine Pretorius (5) departing during the death overs.

Rickelton was handed a lifeline on 85 when Kwena Maphaka overstepped the front line, causing the opener to be recalled after he was caught in the deep.

It allowed Rickelton to push on his second career T20 century, but with 22 runs required off the final over, DSG seamer Eathan Bosch (4/46) held his nerve to send the left-hander back to the pavilion to end MI Cape Town's valiant run-chase. (ANI)

