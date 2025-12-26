In a thrilling encounter in Bengaluru, Delhi secured a narrow seven-run victory over Gujarat in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, a match that saw star batter Virat Kohli deliver a match-winning performance. While his blistering knock of 77 off 61 balls earned him the Player of the Match award, the modest prize of a INR 10,000 cheque accompanying the trophy quickly became the subject of widespread discussion on social media, sparking comments on the vast contrast with the global cricket icon's immense personal net worth. Bus Driver Uses Unique Technique to Film Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Other Cricketers Ahead of the Delhi vs Gujarat Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Receiving Player of the Match Award

When Virat Kohli recently played a Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Delhi, he won Man of the Match and received ₹10,000. For someone who earns in crores, ₹10k means nothing financially — but the joy on his face said everything.That moment teaches us something powerful: 💡 True… pic.twitter.com/2RFUJUFQYR — Indian Century (@IndianCentury_) December 26, 2025

Delhi secured the thrilling seven-run victory over Gujarat in their Elite Group D match of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Virat Kohli was named Player of the Match for his blistering knock, though social media attention quickly shifted to the INR 10,000 prize cheque accompanying the trophy.

Kohli and Pant Anchor Delhi’s Total

Opting to bat first, Delhi faced an early setback with the loss of opener Priyansh Arya. However, Virat Kohli entered the fray and immediately dictated the pace, reaching a half-century in just 29 deliveries. His aggressive knock included 13 boundaries and one six before he was stumped off the bowling of Vishal Jayswal.

Captain Rishabh Pant provided stability at the other end, contributing a patient 70 off 79 balls. Together with a late cameo of 40 from Harsh Tyagi, the duo helped Delhi post a competitive total of 254/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Gujarat’s Vishal Jayswal was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/42.

Gujarat Falters in Close Chase

Gujarat’s response started strongly through opener Aarya Desai, who scored 57, and Saurav Chauhan, who added 49. At 213/5, Gujarat appeared to be cruising toward the target. However, a middle-order collapse saw them lose their final five wickets for just 34 runs.

Delhi’s Prince Yadav (3/37) and veteran pacer Ishant Sharma (2/28) were instrumental in the turnaround. The match reached its climax in the 48th over when Kohli took a catch at cover to dismiss Ravi Bishnoi, bowling Gujarat out for 247.

A Modest Prize for a Global Icon

Despite the high-octane finish, the post-match ceremony sparked widespread discussion online. Kohli was presented with a cheque for ₹10,000 for his performance. While the amount is standard for domestic Player of the Match awards in India, fans noted the contrast between the prize and the net worth of the former Indian captain, which is estimated to exceed ₹1,000 crore in 2025. Virat Kohli Showcases Batting Prowess in Final Vijay Hazare Trophy Outing, Delhi Batsman Slams 77 During Delhi vs Gujarat VHT 2025-26 Match.

Virat Kohli's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Journey Comes to An End

This match marks Kohli's successful return to domestic white-ball cricket under the BCCI’s mandate for centrally contracted players to participate in local tournaments. Having scored 131 in the opening round against Andhra, Kohli has now amassed 208 runs in two matches. Delhi is scheduled to face Saurashtra on December 29, though Kohli is unlikely to feature as he prepares for international commitments starting in January 2026.

