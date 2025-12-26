A video depicting a bus driver's resourceful attempt to film Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has rapidly circulated online, drawing millions of views and underscoring Kohli's enduring appeal. The incident, believed to have occurred recently in India, captured the driver's unique approach to capturing a glimpse of the celebrated batsman. Virat Kohli Showcases Batting Prowess in Final Vijay Hazare Trophy Outing, Delhi Batsman Slams 77 During Delhi vs Gujarat VHT 2025-26 Match.

The Viral Moment

The footage, shared widely across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, shows a bus driver discreetly recording Virat Kohli and his fellow Delhi teammates. Kohli, Ishant Sharma and the other Delhi cricketers were getting off the bus to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match at BCCI Excellence Academy ground in Bengaluru, when the driver ingeniously positioned his phone to get a clear shot. This method allowed the driver to maintain his focus on the road while also capturing his fan moment.

Bus Driver Films Virat Kohli

Look at the way the bus driver recorded Virat Kohli and the Delhi team’s arrival at the COE, Bengaluru 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CL5AZe3U6F — sonu (@Cricket_live247) December 26, 2025

The video quickly gained traction due to the driver's innovative technique and his visible dedication to getting a recording of the star cricketers. Users online praised his ingenuity and the relatable nature of wanting to capture a moment with a beloved sports figure.

Public Reaction and Appreciation

The video has been met with widespread positive reactions, with many social media users commending the driver's creativity. Comments ranged from expressions of amusement at the clever workaround to admiration for the driver's commitment. Many noted that the incident perfectly encapsulates the fervent fan culture surrounding cricket and its stars in India.

The clip has been shared by numerous fan pages and media outlets, contributing to its rapid spread and making the bus driver an unexpected internet sensation for his quick thinking.

Kohli's Enduring Popularity

This viral moment further highlights Virat Kohli's immense popularity, not just as a cricketer but as a public figure. Known globally for his batting prowess and influential presence, Kohli consistently draws large crowds and significant public attention wherever he goes. Interactions with fans, whether planned or spontaneous, frequently become viral content, showcasing the deep connection he shares with his admirers. Virat Kohli Scores His Sixth Consecutive Fifty-Plus Score In List-A Cricket, Achieves Feat During Delhi vs Gujarat VHT 2025-26 Match.

The bus driver's video serves as another testament to the widespread adoration for Kohli, illustrating how even a fleeting glimpse of the star can become a memorable and shareable event for fans.

