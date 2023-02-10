Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Delhi golfer Sachin Baisoya posted a wire-to-wire win to take home his maiden trophy at the Rs 1 crore TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship, here Friday.

Baisoya's (64-66-65-69) long-awaited victory came as a result of a steady final round of one-under 69 that took his total to 16-under 264 and helped him record a two-shot victory.

Harsh Gangwar (66-64-67-69), another Delhi-based golfer, who had turned professional last season, finished a career-best tied second as his last round of 69 saw him end the week at a total of 14-under 266.

Rookie Varun Chopra (65-68-65-68) of the United States, making his pro debut on the PGTI this week after coming through last week's Qualifying School, shot a fourth round of two-under 68 to finish tied second along with Gangwar.

Baisoya, the leader since the first round who was two shots ahead going into round four, made early headway on Friday with a birdie from long range on the second.

Baisoya, a bronze medallist in the team event at last year's National Games, dropped his first bogey of the day on the ninth where his ball was plugged in the bunker.

With closest rivals Gangwar and Chopra breathing down his neck, Baisoya played some brilliant wedge shots to pick up tap-in birdies on the 13th and 15th to seize the advantage.

He made a couple of crucial pars on the 16th and 17th that all but sealed the title for him. His bogey on the last hole was not enough to halt his charge towards the title.

