With incessant failure over the years in T20 World Cups, Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will aim to break the streak of first-round exits and extend their sport beyond the group stage in the eighth edition of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The ninth-placed side in ICC team rankings, Sri Lanka Women, will have to face an uphill battle to end among the top two teams in Group 1 of the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, which also includes solid opponents the likes of which are defending champions Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and hosts South Africa. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Sri Lanka Women will travel to all three venues for their group-stage encounters. The Islanders will kick off their campaign in the eighth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup with the tournament opener against hosts South Africa on February 10 at historic Newlands Cricket Ground. This will be followed by a second group stage match at the same venue two days later against Asian counterparts Bangladesh. The next encounter will see Sri Lanka women duel against their toughest challenge in the group, Australia Women, on February 16 at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth. Another stern opponent New Zealand will await Sri Lanka Women at Boland Park in Paarl on February 19, which will be their last group match. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 All Team Squads: Full Players List of Nations Participating in Twenty20 Cricket's Mega Event.

Sri Lanka Match List at Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Date Match Time (IST) Venue February 10 Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women 10:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town February 12 Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women 10:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town February 16 Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women 6:30 PM St George's Park, Gqeberha February 19 Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women 10:30 PM Boland Park, Paarl

The 15-member squad of Sri Lanka Women for the forthcoming Women's T20 World Cup will be led by regular skipper Chamira Athapaththu. Apart from her captaincy duties, the star batter will be the backbone of the batting line-up for the side in the crucial tournament. The spin attack of Sri Lanka Women remains their forte heading into the coveted event. Some capable spinners like Inoka Ranaweera and Sugandika Kumari are pivotal inclusions in the squad. Veteran all-rounder Oshadi Ranasinghe also finds a place in the final 15 for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Hasini Perera is ruled out due to a finger injury. Meanwhile, Sathya Sandeepani has been named as her fine replacement.

Sri Lanka Squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani

