New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday shared a "beautiful experience" from his Kashmir trip which will always be "etched" in his memory and the Master Blaster also emphasised the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements.

The beauty and people's exceptional hospitality left the Master Blaster in awe.

The great Indian player, popularly known as the 'God of Cricket' treated his fans with a stunning video from his trip to Kashmir. In the video he posted on social media X (formerly Twitter), he was seen enjoying the snowfall in Gulmarg with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Tendulkar reminisced about the beauty of the snow-covered nation in a post that featured a video and praised the locals for their warm welcome.

"Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people's exceptional hospitality," Tendulkar posted on X.

Tendulkar underlined that Prime Minister Modi had inspired him to uncover India's various capitals.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn't agree more, especially after this trip," he added.

The cricket icon also visited a cricket bat manufacturing plant. For those who don't know, Kashmiri willow bats have a global reputation for excellence. Tendulkar also lauded the craftsmanship of the Kashmir Willow bats, describing them as great examples of 'Made in India' products. The legendary cricketer also encouraged people to visit Jammu and Kashmir, which he referred to as "a precious jewel of Incredible India," as well as other places in India.

"The Kashmir Willow bats are great examples of "Make in India, Make for the World." They have travelled across the globe, and now I recommend people across the globe, and India, to come and experience Jammu & Kashmir, one of the several jewels of @incredibleindia," Tendulkar concluded.

During his visit, the cricket icon fulfilled his promise and met the Jammu and Kashmir's Para cricket team captain Amir Hussain Lone. The renowned Indian batter finally met Amir Lone, who had previously captured Tendulkar's attention with a video of himself training in Kashmir.

The two spoke about cricket, as the Kashmir batter couldn't conceal his enthusiasm and joy at having met his role model. Tendulkar also praised Amir, calling him a great inspiration for this generation's children, citing his pure will, determination, and passion for the game that propelled him to where he is now. Tendulkar gifted a bat to Amir which has a personalised inspiring message that read "To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring," with his signature.

In his trip, the former batter was also seen playing 'gully cricket.' Tendulkar took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share a short clip of him playing cricket with the locals.

In the video, it can be seen Sachin was travelling with his family but the cricket maestro stopped his car to hit some shots in between the snowy mountain. The 50-year-old did not hesitate to loft the ball over the head of the bowler and play a few drive shots. (ANI)

