Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, and daughter Sara Tendulkar took a trip to the breathtaking state of Jammu and Kashmir! In the video shared by Sachin, we catch glimpses of the family basking in the beauty of snow-laden trees, winding roads, and the mesmerising scenery that Jammu and Kashmir has to offer. Sachin is seen enjoying the local culture, engaging in a friendly game with the locals and even trying his hand at the renowned Kashmir Willow bats, proudly claiming them as great examples of 'Make in India, Make for the World.' From exploring a local temple to savouring the flavours of Kashmiri cuisine, Sachin dives headfirst into the heart of Kashmiri life. He also signs autographs for fans and enjoys a serene boat ride on the iconic Dal Lake. In the video, he is also seen chatting with the Indian Army. Going by the snippets shared, it's evident that Sachin Tendulkar has relished every moment of his trip to Kashmir. ‘The Closest Thing to Heaven on Earth’ Sachin Tendulkar Shares Glimpses of His First Trip to Kashmir (Watch Video).

Watch Sachin Tendulkar’s Jammu and Kashmir Trip Highlights Video Here:

Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people’s exceptional hospitality. Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn’t agree more, especially… pic.twitter.com/tHp6XjG5iW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 28, 2024

