Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Nikhil Saigal carved out a 4-1 win against Shubojit Roy in a best-of-7-frame final to qualify for the main draw at the CCI Snooker Classic here on Wednesday.

Saigal played solidly and confidently went for his shots against Roy who fought well and managed to win the second frame. But thereafter, Saigal called the shots and played some excellent shots to complete a 66-42, 14-59, 87-21, 64-52 and 63-40 victory.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Results – Final round: Nikhil Saigal bt Shubojit Roy 4-1 (66-42, 14-59, 87-21, 64-52, 63-40).

Round 2: Vishal Gehani bt Anil Sagar 3-0 (57-36, 51-48, 64(54)-16); Manav Panchal bt Jignish Chokshi 3-0 (59-33, 68-17, 77-40); Vijay Nichani bt M.D. Salim 3-0 (78-20, 63-21, 77-38); Sumit Ahuja bt Raj Shetty 3-0 (64-29, 71-54, 62-1); Vishwajeet Mohan bt Ranjeet Negi 3-1 (50-33, 41-73, 69-20, 72-1); Gaurav Deshmukh bt Alam Shaikh 3-0 (48-30, 75(42)-47, 83(39)-7); Imran Khan bt Avinash Gaikwad 3-0 (60-9, 60-7, 60-10); Abhishek Bajaj bt Sukeel Venkatramani 3-0 (79-61, 74-29, 63-17).

Also Read | Indian Cricket’s Rising Star Yashasvi Jaiswal Buys Apartment Worth Rs 5 Crore in Mumbai: Report.

Round 1: Nayan Bhuva bt Pamula Avinash 3-2 (54-71, 70-40, 29-71, 58-55, 46-11); Sunil Jain bt Aditya Ajmeera 3-2 (29-55, 61(40)-19, 73-33, 35-62, 64(54)-18); Krishna Tohgaonkar bt Clifford Vincent 3-1 (57-19, 66-6, 17-54, 94-36); Shakeel Ahmed bt Kartikeya Panyam 3-0 (72-5, 62-36, 58-28). PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)