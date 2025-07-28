Singapore, Jul 28 (PTI) Seasoned Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to make the semifinals of the men's 200m freestyle event at the World Aquatics Championships here on Monday.

The 31-year-old butterfly specialist, clocked 1:51.57sec to finish fourth in his heat and 43rd overall. The top 16 swimmers advanced to the semifinals.

Romania's David Popovici went fastest in the heats, clocking 1:45.43s while Italy's Carlos D'Ambrosio (1:46.67s) was the last swimmer to make the cut for the semifinals.

Prakash, a two-time Olympian, will next be in action in the 200m butterfly event on Tuesday.

